Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHDN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $141.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

