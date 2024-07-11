Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $153.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.45. 106,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $141.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

