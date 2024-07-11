Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,851,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,401 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $10,299,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $4,298,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,391,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,590,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

