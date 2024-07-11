Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Down 0.2%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.68 and last traded at $45.97. Approximately 2,582,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 19,484,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $4,298,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $640,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,142.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 98,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

