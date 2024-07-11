Citigroup Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $43.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

SEE opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

