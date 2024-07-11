Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,330,585.28 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $4,345,776.64.

On Thursday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,900,512.64.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $3,773,743.36.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84.

On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28.

NYSE NET traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.00. 1,916,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -154.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,858,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

