CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 8.0 %
CLPS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 92,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,796. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
