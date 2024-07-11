CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 8.0 %

CLPS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 92,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,796. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

