CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $253,563,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,772,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after buying an additional 368,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,568,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,346. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

