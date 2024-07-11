CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC cut its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,851,000 after acquiring an additional 199,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CNA Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,296,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

CNA traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,419. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.