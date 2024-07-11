Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHEOY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.90. 1,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

