Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
CHEOY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.90. 1,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $114.50.
Cochlear Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.