Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 4.2 %

Burlington Stores stock traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.47. The stock had a trading volume of 958,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $252.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.