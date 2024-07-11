Cohen Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in KLA by 25.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 70.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $39.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $852.95. The company had a trading volume of 875,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,393. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.97. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

