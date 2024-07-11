Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,352,000 after acquiring an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WFC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 16,826,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,167,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $209.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
