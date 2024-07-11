Cohen Capital Management Inc. Invests $281,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.57.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $24.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $652.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $650.34 and its 200 day moving average is $595.84. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

