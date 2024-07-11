Cohen Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,660,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,359,000 after buying an additional 494,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 517,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 72,156 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 208.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

ET traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,157,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,819,562. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

