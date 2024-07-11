Cohen Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 1.7% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,558,000 after buying an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.78. 1,765,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,113. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.62 and a 200-day moving average of $240.27.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.