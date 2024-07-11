Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 460.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 67,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

