Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 460.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RFI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 67,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $12.26.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What are earnings reports?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.