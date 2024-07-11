Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires 15,750 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.3% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,164,000 after purchasing an additional 423,863 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 46.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $155.44. 5,221,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,359. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $286.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

