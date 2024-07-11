Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.83. Compass shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,179,294 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Compass Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

