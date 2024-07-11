ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.69.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $104.85 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

