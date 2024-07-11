Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Lowered to $38.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 604,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 329,200 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,232,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 1,412,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,022,000 after buying an additional 1,566,275 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

