Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 1,381.5% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Trading Down 28.1 %
TRONW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile
