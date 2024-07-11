Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 30,946 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 41,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 642,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $147,836,000 after acquiring an additional 400,409 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,143,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,951,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $261.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
