CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Citigroup

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $109.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.07. 4,218,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,251. CRH has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRH will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CRH by 2,426.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,481,000 after buying an additional 2,714,634 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

