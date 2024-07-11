Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Crocs by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Crocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.89. 1,119,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.