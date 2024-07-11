Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £119.76 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,992 ($51.13) per share, for a total transaction of £119.76 ($153.40).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Tom Brophy bought 4 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,266 ($54.64) per share, for a total transaction of £170.64 ($218.57).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($58.28), for a total value of £100,100 ($128,218.27).

Croda International Trading Up 0.2 %

CRDA traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,005 ($51.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,388.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,644.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,283.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,849 ($49.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,032 ($77.26).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($67.89) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

