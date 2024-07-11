Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Croda International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. Croda International has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $39.13.
Croda International Company Profile
