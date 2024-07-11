Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Croda International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. Croda International has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.