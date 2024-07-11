CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,256. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

