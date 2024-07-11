CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $385.01 and last traded at $386.62. Approximately 1,127,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,104,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.71.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 710.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

