Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 579 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

