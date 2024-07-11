Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.08.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $14.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,718.40. 156,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,514. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,126.84 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,654.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,609.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

