Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $52.24. 677,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

