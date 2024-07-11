Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,018 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,524,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,234 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.99. 9,343,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,614,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

