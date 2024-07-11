Csenge Advisory Group Buys 157 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.92.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $435.17. The company had a trading volume of 438,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,183. The company has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.23.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.