Csenge Advisory Group Buys 5,029 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after buying an additional 2,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,820,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,963,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after buying an additional 1,387,635 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,441. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

