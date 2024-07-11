Csenge Advisory Group Buys 623 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,354,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 95,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.01. 71,095 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

