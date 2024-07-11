Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 26,058 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance
NYSE:HCC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.05. 246,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $75.53.
Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.
Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal
In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.
Warrior Met Coal Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
