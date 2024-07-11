Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 26,058 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.05. 246,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.