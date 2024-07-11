Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,634,000 after acquiring an additional 933,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,271,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 288,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,073. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.