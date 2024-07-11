Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,127 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,160. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

