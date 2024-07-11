Csenge Advisory Group Has $405,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.40. 296,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,492. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

