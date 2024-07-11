Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $270.50. 108,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

