Csenge Advisory Group Invests $469,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

FV traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $58.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 82,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

