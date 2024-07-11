Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMX. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $99.24 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.