Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after purchasing an additional 122,233 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.77. 121,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,521. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

