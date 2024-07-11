Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after purchasing an additional 122,233 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.77. 121,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,521. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.