Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,959 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,964,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after buying an additional 397,578 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 643,399 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

