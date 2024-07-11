Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,125 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.81. 107,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.00%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

