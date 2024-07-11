DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $931.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.43. Repay has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

