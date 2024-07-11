Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
NASDAQ DAKT opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $632.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.
In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,126 shares of company stock worth $223,688. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
