Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Daktronics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $632.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,126 shares of company stock worth $223,688. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daktronics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 305,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,508,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 227,108 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $7,482,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

