DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,126,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,712,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.86% of Vestis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In other news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen bought 8,395 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,137.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,892.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy C. Jokinen purchased 8,395 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,137.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,892.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849 in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Vestis Stock Up 3.0 %

Vestis stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. 2,333,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,535. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

