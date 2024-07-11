DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $18.49 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,432,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,353,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.08. 5,749,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,404. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

